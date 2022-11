BRIEF-Aramco Completes Three Transactions With PKN ORLEN In Poland

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO COMPLETES THREE TRANSACTIONS WITH PKN ORLEN IN POLAND

* THREE TRANSACTIONS WITH PKN ORLEN, THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY ARAMCO OVERSEAS COMPANY BV, BASED IN NETHERLANDS * THREE LANDMARK TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING REFINING, WHOLESALE AND PLANE FUEL BUSINESSES

* EUROPEAN INVESTMENTS SUPPORT EXPANSION OF ARAMCO'S GLOBAL DOWNSTREAM PRESENCE * JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH SABIC AND PKN ORLEN FOR POTENTIAL GDANSK PROJECT

* ARAMCO, SABIC AND PKN ORLEN JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO ASSESS TECHNICAL AND ECONOMIC FEASIBILITY OF A POTENTIAL PETROCHEMICAL PROJECT IN GDANSK * ARAMCO TO SUPPLY ALMOST 45% OF PKN ORLEN'S CRUDE OIL REQUIREMENT UNDER AGREEMENT

* TRANSACTIONS ALSO SEEK TO ESTABLISH A SOLID FOUNDATION FOR FURTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT * TRANSACTION ALSO AIM TO COMPLEMENT ARAMCO'S STRATEGY TO EXPAND ITS LIQUIDS TO CHEMICALS CAPACITY TO UP TO 4 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY Further company coverage:

Also Read: Soccer-Ecuador sweat on Valencia's fitness ahead of Netherlands clash

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)