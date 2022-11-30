Left Menu

Patnaik inaugurates third edition of Odisha's flagship biz summit

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:43 IST
Patnaik inaugurates third edition of Odisha's flagship biz summit
File photo Image Credit: ANI
The third edition of the 'Make in Odisha Conclave' got underway on Wednesday here, with several dignitaries from partner countries and company officials attending the first day of the summit, officials said.

The five-day of conclave, inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is likely to see participation of several corporate honchos, they said.

Attended by industry representatives and dignitaries from partner countries like Norway, German and Japan, the inaugural ceremony was followed by a cultural programme.

Corporate honchos like Vedanta Resources Ltd Chairman Anil Agarwal, Arcelor Mittal's Executive Chairman L N Mittal, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, CEO & MD of Tata Steel T V Narendran and Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha are expected to be in attendance during the conclave days, Industries Minister P K Deb said.

A separate pavilion has been erected by the organisers to showcase Odisha's business opportunities and its different policies to attract investment, he said.

The summit will focus on sectors like metals and metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, food processing, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), logistics and clean energy, an official said.

Patnaik is scheduled to host a plenary session with CEOs and business leaders from across the country on Thursday.

