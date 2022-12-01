Left Menu

Ecuador declares animal health emergency after bird flu outbreak

The Government said that bird flu does not pose a risk to the people's health, and has guaranteed the safety of consuming eggs and chicken meat. "During the next 90 days, it will not be possible to move birds, products and by-products of avian origin such as eggs, hens, chickens, among others, from the farms affected by the outbreak," the ministry added.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 01-12-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 03:30 IST
Ecuador declares animal health emergency after bird flu outbreak
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

The Ecuadorian government declared an animal health emergency on Wednesday due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, its Agriculture Ministry said. The bird flu outbreak was first detected over the weekend at a poultry farm in the Andean province of Cotopaxi, south of the country's capital Quito, sparking quarantine efforts across potentially infected areas.

Some 180,000 birds in the area are set to be slaughtered to prevent the spread of the virus, the ministry said in a statement. The Government said that bird flu does not pose a risk to the people's health, and has guaranteed the safety of consuming eggs and chicken meat.

"During the next 90 days, it will not be possible to move birds, products and by-products of avian origin such as eggs, hens, chickens, among others, from the farms affected by the outbreak," the ministry added. Local authorities said the detected contagion represents only 0.15% of the country's poultry population, which counts some 263 million chickens and 16 million laying birds.

The Ecuadorian poultry sector has 1,810 farms and generates $1.8 billion, around 23% of the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022