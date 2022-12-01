REC Limited signs MoU with PFC for FY 2022-23

REC Limited signed an MoU with PFC on 29th November 2022, as per the DPE Performance Evaluation System for FY 2022-23 for CPSEs. Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC signed the MoU with Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Shri Ajoy Choudhury, Director(Finance), REC, Shri V.K. Singh, Director(Technical), REC, Shri Manoj Sharma, Director(Commercial), PFC, Shri RR Jha, Director(Projects), PFC, Shri T.S.C. Bosh, Executive Director, REC and other senior officials from REC & PFC.

(With Inputs from PIB)