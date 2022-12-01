Iraq's oil exports at 3.329 mln bpd in November, ministry says
Iraq's oil exports stood at 3.329 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, the country's oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The average crude price per barrel was $82.417, the ministry added.
