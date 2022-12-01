Left Menu

BSF raising day: Haryana CM congratulates all jawans

"Hearty congratulations to all Border Security Force (BSF) jawans - who are dedicated to serving the mother India and our safety shield, on the foundation day of BSF," Haryana CM Lal said in a tweet on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 18:52 IST
BSF raising day: Haryana CM congratulates all jawans
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the occasion of Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday congratulated the BSF personnel. "Hearty congratulations to all Border Security Force (BSF) jawans - who are dedicated to serving the mother India and our safety shield, on the foundation day of BSF," Haryana CM Lal said in a tweet on Thursday.

"The entire nation feels proud for your bravery, courage, and sacrifices," his tweet added. The BSF was formed on December 1, 1965, and it plays a crucial role in preventing unauthorized entry or exit from India, and it also controls cross-border crimes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022