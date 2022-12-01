Left Menu

Russian rouble slumps to near 5-month low vs euro as tax period ends

But the rouble has now lost support from a favourable month-end tax period that usually sees Russian exporters convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to pay local liabilities. The rouble may also come under pressure from the upcoming price cap on Russian oil, said Alfa Capital analyst Alexander Dzhioev, although this is offset by Russia's balance of payments.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:37 IST
Russian rouble slumps to near 5-month low vs euro as tax period ends

The rouble dived on Thursday to a near five-month low against the euro and its lowest in almost seven weeks to the yuan, as the Russian currency was squeezed by the end of a favourable month-end tax payment period. By 1454 GMT, the rouble had shed 1.4% against the yuan to 8.72, hitting its weakest since Oct. 14.

It was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 61.32 , earlier clipping a three-week low, and had lost 2.3% to trade at 64.54 versus the euro, its weakest mark since July 7. While the yuan has been making gradual inroads into Russia for years, the crawl has turned into a sprint in the past nine months as the currency swept into the country’s markets and trade flows, according to a Reuters review of data and interviews with 10 business and finance players.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rate hikes could be scaled back "as soon as December", which pushed the dollar lower. But the rouble has now lost support from a favourable month-end tax period that usually sees Russian exporters convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to pay local liabilities.

The rouble may also come under pressure from the upcoming price cap on Russian oil, said Alfa Capital analyst Alexander Dzhioev, although this is offset by Russia's balance of payments. Russia's is on track to post a record high current account surplus this year.

"It is very likely that the rouble will continue to move in the 60-65 corridor against the dollar," Dzhioev said. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.5% at $89.1 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. "The landscape for the Russian market has been unchanged for several days - the iMOEX index see-saws on sluggish trading activity and it is likely to continue trading without clear growth drivers till the end of December," said BCS World of Investments.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 1,125.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 2,189.7 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022