Thane: 9-year-old raped and strangled to death, 1 detained

The police said a case of rape and POCSO was registered at the Mahatma Phule police station and an investigation is underway.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in the Kalyan area of Thane, the police said on Thursday. The police said a case of rape and POCSO was registered at the Mahatma Phule police station and an investigation is underway.

They added that they are also in the process of examining CCTV footage and are gathering information from locals. According to the police, the minor girl was found dead at a bus depot near Kalyan railway station.

A local informed the police about the body after which it reached the spot. Police said the body was sent for post-mortem and the report revealed that she was raped.

One person was detained in connection with the case, but no arrests have been made so far, the police further informed. The sleuths added that the minor resided in the Vitthalwadi area of Kalyan.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

