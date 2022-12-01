India is a land of culture & Indians are proud of their tribal culture: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today inaugurated the 23rd edition of Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama near the state capital, Kohima. The Vice President, sounded the Inauguration Gong along with the Governor & the Chief Minister of Nagaland to declare the "Festival of Festivals" open.

Shri Dhankhar, who arrived on his maiden tour to Nagaland as the Vice President, was felicitated with Tsiiphie (traditional Naga headgear) & Amula kaxa (Naga shawl) at the opening ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that India is a land of culture & Indians are proud of their tribal culture.

Praising Nagas for their unique culture and glorious history, Shri Dhankhar said, "I salute tribal culture. I salute tribal energy."

Describing natural beauty of the state as enchanting, he underlined that the state has great tourism potential which needs to be tapped fully.

Lauding Nagaland for having lowest crime rate against the women in the country, the Vice President said that the state is showing way in women empowerment.

Noting that India has assumed the presidency of G-20 from today, Shri Dhankhar said that the world will be able to experience Naga hospitality when a meeting of G20 will be held in the state in April next year. On this occasion, Vice President also released a postage stamp to commemorate the festival.

After inauguration of Hornbill Festival, the Vice President visited Art Gallery and Morungs at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President met with the Governor of Nagaland, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister, Shri Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Y Patton and the Council of Ministers at Raj Bhawan, Kohima.

(With Inputs from PIB)