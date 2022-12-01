Left Menu

Delhi: Man's body found in Yamuna, 1 arrested for murder

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend and dumping the body into the Yamuna river in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The deceased, 28, was identified as Om Kumar, while the accused persons were identified as Kartik and Ravi. Kartik has been arrested by the police, but Ravi is still on the run.

Om was missing from his house in east Delhi's Dallupura area since November 23 after he had left home and did not return. Upon the missing complaint by the family, the police initiated a probe and found that a fight had broken out between Om and his friends over some issue as they were drunk.

"In between, they thrashed Om and dumped his body in Yamuna river near Mayur Vihar," the police said. The police further said that Kartik, one of Om's friends, drove his car into the river as he was too drunk.

The locals informed the police about the drowning car in the river. "Locals spotted Kartik as well and saved him. After a few days on November 28, the body of Om was recovered from the river in the Okhla area. His body reached Okhla by flowing from Mayur Vihar," the police said.

The police reached out to Kartik as he was the last person with whom Om was last spotted. "The police reached out to question him about how he fell into the river and where is Om, but he told them that he was drunk, but after some time he revealed the whole story," the police said.

Following his statement, he was arrested. However, the second culprit is still at large. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

