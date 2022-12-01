Left Menu

Jodhpur: Drug peddlers try to run over cops, nabbed

The police had to open fire in order to protect themselves, the SP said, adding that both the peddlers in the vehicle were arrested.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:06 IST
Jodhpur: Drug peddlers try to run over cops, nabbed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two drug peddlers were arrested in Jodhpur after they attempted to run their SUV over police officers, the police informed on Thursday. The Jodhpur (rural) SP Anil Kayal informed that the police had received some inputs about drug peddlers near the Chodha village borders.

When the police unit stopped the SUV for checks, the drug peddlers tried to run over the police personnel. The police had to open fire in order to protect themselves, the SP said, adding that both the peddlers in the vehicle were arrested.

The arrested peddlers were identified as Madan Lal and Devi Lal, the police said, adding that a manhunt is underway to nab the third peddler, identified as Hanumanram Vishnoi. The police also seized one illegal pistol, 10 cartridges and 5 lakh in cash, which the police believe the peddlers had earned from their drug trade.

Cases against the peddlers were registered under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022