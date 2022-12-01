Left Menu

Punjab govt to get matter pertaining to alleged cheque bounce cases verified

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:23 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@kdhaliwalaap)
A day after a farmer leader alleged that cheques given to a few farmers in Tarn Taran district by the Telangana government had bounced, Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said he will get the matter verified.

In May, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had visited Chandigarh and had handed over cheques worth Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the families of farmers who died during a protest against the now-repealed three central farm laws. Farmer leader Satnam Singh Behru on Wednesday had met the director of the Punjab agriculture department and had raised the alleged cheque-bounce issue with him.

However, Behru did not give a list of the farmers whose cheques had bounced.

Several farmers had died during the course of the agitation at Delhi's borders due to various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and ailments.

When reporters asked Agriculture Minister Dhaliwal about the allegation of the farmer leader, he said he will get the matter verified.

He said he will comment only after verification of the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

