Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man gets wife killed in road accident for Rs 1.9 cr insurance money; 4 held

A man got his wife killed by hiring a history-sheeter to get an insurance amount of Rs 1.90 crore, police said.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 09:51 IST
Rajasthan: Man gets wife killed in road accident for Rs 1.9 cr insurance money; 4 held
Jaipur West DCP Vandita Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man got his wife killed by allegedly hiring a history sheeter so that he could avail of an insurance amount of Rs 1.90 crore, police said. On October 5, the deceased Shalu with her cousin Raju was on her way to a temple on a motorcycle at the request of her husband, Mahesh Chand at around 4.45 am when an SUV hit their vehicle.

While the woman died on the spot, her cousin succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said here on Thursday. "It initially seemed to be a case of road accident and her family members also suspected this. However, during the probe, it was revealed that Chand had conspired to kill his wife for her insurance money," DCP Jaipur West Vandita Rana said.

Rana said that the case that seemed to be hit and run case has turned out to be a cold-blooded murder. "The accident was planned and plotted by one Mahesh who was the husband of the victim Shalu," DCP Rana said.

According to the police, the duo got married in 2015 but were staying separately. "Shalu filed a case against Mahesh once. He got closer to Shalu again, and later he signed her up for insurance in which, if she lost her life in an accident he would receive Rs 1.99 crore insurance claim," Rana further said.

Mahesh Chand convinced Shalu that he had made a wish and to get it fulfilled she had to visit a particular temple 11 times on a motorcycle. On October 5, when Shalu and Raju were on their way to the temple, Rathore along with three others chased them in an SUV and hit their motorcycle, police said, adding that Mahesh Chand was on a motorcycle following the SUV.

"Four accused have been arrested so far and two persons are still on the run," DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022