JNU VC condemns "exclusivist tendencies" after campus walls found defaced with slogans

"The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all," read the notice from the Registrar JNU.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 09:58 IST
Vandalised walls of JNU (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has taken serious note of the defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in the School of International Studies (SIS), JNU. The Vice-Chancellor, JNU, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit's statement, which came on Thursday, was in reaction to an incident of vandalism where the walls of the SIS, JNU were defaced with "anti-brahmin" slogans.

"The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all," read the notice from the Registrar JNU. Meanwhile, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest.

"JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any violence on campus," as per the notice issued by the Registrar. Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

