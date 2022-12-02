Left Menu

Satra lands commission to submit interim report on encroachments to CM today

The Commission of Satra lands is scheduled to submit its interim report to Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma in Assam's Guwahati on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 09:58 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Commission of Satra lands is scheduled to submit its interim report to Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma in Assam's Guwahati on Friday. In 2021, the Assam government took this decision in the state cabinet meeting and constituted a Commission to conduct a survey on the encroachment of Satra (Vaishnavite monasteries) land in the state.

This commission is headed by former Minister Pradip Hazarika. Assam Satra Mahasabha and other organisations of the state have alleged that a large number of land belonging to the Satras is being occupied by encroachers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

