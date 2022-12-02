Left Menu

'Dry Days' to be imposed on Delhi three days ahead of MCD polls

The ban will be imposed from 5.30 PM on Friday, that is, the time and day the civic polls campaign ends till December 4, which is the day when voting will take place. Following this, the ban will be imposed again on December 7, the day the votes are to be counted.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 10:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the alcohol sale in the national capital will be restricted for three days, marked 'dry days', starting from Friday.

"On account of the MCD Election in the NCT of Delhi from 17:30 Hours of December 2 2022 (Friday) to December 4 2022 upto 17:30 Hours (Sunday) and From 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) shall be observed as dry days," as per an official statement from the Excise department. The campaigning for the civic body elections will end today and the leaders of the political parties will be making their last-ditch campaigning effort.

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are seeing a contest between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, the AAP and the Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

