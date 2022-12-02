Left Menu

Army Chief to review IMA passing out parade on Dec 10

According to the IMA spokesperson, 344 Gentleman Cadets from India and abroad will become an integral part of their respective country's armies as military officers in the POP.

Army Chief General Manoj Pandey . Image Credit: ANI
The Army Chief General Manoj Pandey will take the salute of the Passing Out Parade (POP) at Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun. The Passing Out Parade (POP) will be held on December 10 this year, informed the IMA spokesperson.

Last year on December 11, the then President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed the Indian Military Academy (IMA) passing out parade at Chetwode Building Drill Square in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmit Singh were also present at the event. President Kovind congratulated the Gentleman Cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA and complimented the instructors and Gentleman Cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout as well as crisp, synergized drill movements indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young leaders. (ANI)

