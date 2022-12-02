Mumbai: Minor gang-raped by classmates, 2 held

A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by her classmates in the Matunga area of Mumbai, said police on Friday adding that two minor boys have been held in the matter. The police detained two minors accused in the case and sent them to the Dongri correctional home (juvenile home).

The Police said that the victim and the accused minor boys study together in class 8.The case was registered on November 30 under Section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. According to the police, the incident took place at a time when all the other students were busy in some programme at a school.

"This incident took place, other children were also present in the school, but all of them were busy in a program, the victim girl was alone in the classroom and taking advantage of it two boys entered the classroom and closed the door and raped her," said police. "Following the incident, the victim went home in the evening. However, her health worsened the next day and her family took the girl to the nearest hospital, where the doctor told them that something wrong had happened with the girl, the victim's mother asked the girl, after which she narrated the incident to her mother," said police.

The victim's mother filed a complaint with Matunga Police Station against the two accused and acting on the complaint both the accused were held and the court sent them to a juvenile home.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

