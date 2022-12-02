Left Menu

NMDC records 8% jump in iron ore production at 3.61 Mn tonnes in November

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:14 IST
NMDC Limited on Friday reported eight per cent growth compared to the same month last year in iron ore production at 3.61 million tonnes and 5.5 per cent jump in sales at 3.04 million tonnes in November.

NMDC's iron ore production for the period September-October-November, 2022 is recorded as the best ever production of these months in a row, in company history, a press release from the miner said.

Commenting on the company's thriving performance, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said with an upswing in the demand for steel, the company is in the path to escalate production and ensure a healthy supply of iron ore consistently.

"The growth trajectory of our performance in the last three months has been exceptional and displays NMDC's commitment towards a self-sufficient nation by setting new benchmarks," Deb said.

With exceptional iron ore production in the last three months, the mining major is preparing to surpass all records in FY23, it further said.

