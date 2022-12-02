Left Menu

Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight from Jeddah diverted to Kochi due to hydraulic system failure

The SpiceJet spokesperson said that the flight landed at Cochin and all the passengers landed safely.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:15 IST
Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight from Jeddah diverted to Kochi due to hydraulic system failure
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was diverted to Kochi, after which all the passengers landed safely at Kochi, informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday. "Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight from Jeddah diverted to Kochi due to hydraulic system failure. The flight landed safely with all passengers at Kochi," DGCA said in a statement.

The SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI that the flight landed at Cochin and all the passengers landed safely. "The SpiceJet B737 aircraft was operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut). But, after take-off from Jeddah, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the pilots about some tyre pieces being found on the runway," he said.

Further during the flight, a caution light was illuminated. After that the pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out, to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked. After confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft landed safely at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022