SC declines Hindu Mahasabha leader's plea for inclusion in Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra' to include the name of Swami Chakrapani of the Hindu Mahasabha as a member of the trust. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said the Hindu Mahasabha leader has no vested right to be included in the trust.

The trust was tasked with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The bench said it would not entertain the plea and asked the petitioner's lawyer to withdraw it.

It said the petitioner might file a representation and pursue it with the authorities concerned. The bench said, "You want to be a part of the Ayodhya trust, pursue your representation. We will not entertain this. We don't want to get into this at all. If you want to withdraw it and pursue a remedy, you can do that."

The petitioner's lawyer then withdrew the plea. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed on the Supreme Court's orders for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Constitution bench paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to formulate a scheme under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993 within a period of three months from the date of the judgment. As per the reports, the construction of the temple is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024. (ANI)

