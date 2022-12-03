Left Menu

CBI arrests senior railway engineer over graft charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Northern Railway in Lucknow for demanding and accepting a bribe.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Northern Railway in Lucknow for demanding and accepting a bribe. The arrested accused has been identified as Arun Kumar Mittal. He was Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) at Northern Railway in Lucknow.

A case was registered on complaint against a Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) at Northern Railway, Lucknow on the allegations of demanding a bribe from the complainant in lieu of passing the bills of his firm engaged in project work at Charbagh, Lucknow. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting an undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused including in Delhi and Lucknow which led to a recovery of Rs 38 lakh (approx) in cash and other assets. The arrested accused is being produced before the Competent Court in Lucknow. (ANI)

