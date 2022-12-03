Left Menu

Delhi govt schools to remain closed today for MCD poll preparations

The MCD polls will take place tomorrow and the counting of votes will be held on December 7. The campaigning for the same ended on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 08:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are to be held on December 4, the Delhi government schools will remain closed today in view of preparations for the polls, said an official notification. The MCD polls will take place tomorrow and the counting of votes will be held on December 7. The campaigning for the same ended on Friday.

Ahead of the civic body polls in the national capital, Delhi Police is working round the clock to ensure prevent any law and order situation on the day of polling on Sunday, a police official said. The intel wing of the police is working with the central agencies.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order), Zone-1, said, "Delhi Police is fully prepared for the MCD polls. Keeping every small detail in mind we have planned the security arrangements. Pre-polls, during the polls and post-polls, 3 phases will have 3 different kinds of security deployment." "Delhi Police intel wing is working with special branches and central agencies. Minute-to-minute policing is being done and we're working 24 hours to prevent law and order situations and have a fair and free election," the official added.

Earlier on Friday, Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that all arrangements have been made in regard to security and surveillance by the Delhi Police for the MCD polls. "Delhi Police's arrangements are sufficient. There will be a total of 30,000 jawans on duty out of which 16,000 would be Delhi Police jawans and the rest would be outside forces," said Special Commissioner Hooda.

The top officer said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and home guards will also be deployed. Point-to-point planning has been done, Hooda said, adding, "Security forces will keep a watch with the help of drones. Around four to five drones have been assigned to each district."

The elections to the 250-ward MCD are seeing high-pitched contests between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), besides the Congress. The national capital's Excise Department has announced that alcohol sale will be prohibited for three days in Delhi starting from Friday evening.

The three-day ban came into force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

