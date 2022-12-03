Left Menu

Death toll reaches 5 in brick kiln chimney collapse in Assam's Cachar

Numal Mahatta," Superintendent of Police of Cachar district told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 10:42 IST
Death toll reaches 5 in brick kiln chimney collapse in Assam's Cachar
Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the brick kiln chimney collapse in the Kalain area in Cachar district has gone up to five, police said on Saturday. "The death toll in yesterday's brick kiln chimney collapse at Kalain area in Cachar district has risen to five and six others injured persons are currently undergoing treatment," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district told ANI.

The incident took place at the Kalain area in the Katigora Assembly constituency, about 29 km from Silchar town in the Cachar district. Yesterday police said that two people including a twelve-year-old child were killed in the incident.

Khalil Uddin Mazumder, MLA from Katigora Assembly constituency, said the chimney of the brick kiln collapsed and fell on several people. "Few people died and many others were injured in the incident. We referred the injured persons to a hospital. Locals are also engaged in the rescue operation. Fire fighters also reached the spot and doused the flames. I personally called the Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, requesting him to provide proper treatment to the injured persons," Mazumder had said.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022