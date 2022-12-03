Death toll reaches 5 in brick kiln chimney collapse in Assam's Cachar

The death toll in the brick kiln chimney collapse in the Kalain area in Cachar district has gone up to five, police said on Saturday. "The death toll in yesterday's brick kiln chimney collapse at Kalain area in Cachar district has risen to five and six others injured persons are currently undergoing treatment," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district told ANI.

The incident took place at the Kalain area in the Katigora Assembly constituency, about 29 km from Silchar town in the Cachar district. Yesterday police said that two people including a twelve-year-old child were killed in the incident.

Khalil Uddin Mazumder, MLA from Katigora Assembly constituency, said the chimney of the brick kiln collapsed and fell on several people. "Few people died and many others were injured in the incident. We referred the injured persons to a hospital. Locals are also engaged in the rescue operation. Fire fighters also reached the spot and doused the flames. I personally called the Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, requesting him to provide proper treatment to the injured persons," Mazumder had said.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police. (ANI)

