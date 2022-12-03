Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC bans mobile phones inside temple premises

The court issued the order after hearing a public interest case filed by one Seetharaman, seeking a ban on the use of cell phones inside the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in the state's Tiruchendur.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:00 IST
Tamil Nadu: Madras HC bans mobile phones inside temple premises
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Commissioner of Hindu Religious & Charities Endowments Department to prohibit the use of mobile phones inside the temple premises to maintain the purity and sanctity of temples in Tamil Nadu. The court issued the order after hearing a public interest case filed by one Seetharaman, seeking a ban on the use of cell phones inside the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in the state's Tiruchendur.

While delivering the order, judges R. Mahadevan and J. Sathyanarayana Prasad said: "In order to ensure the safety of the devotees and protect the sanctity of the temple, the authorities should take steps to prevent the use of cell phones inside the temple premises. The use of cell phones and cameras distracts the devotees." Noting that there is already a ban on mobile phones in Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, and Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, the temple authorities have banned mobile phones in Tiruchendur temple.

It further directed the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department to follow a decent dress code in all the temples in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022