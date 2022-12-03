Left Menu

Hyderabad Police raids rowdy sheeters, take into custody

200 policemen of South Zone conducted a raid in Hyderabad's Ganganagar area early Saturday and took rowdy and suspect sheeters into custody.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:13 IST
DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya . Image Credit: ANI
Police in Hyderabad carried out a raid in the Ganganagar area early Saturday and took several rowdy sheeters and suspect sheeters into custody. Police also seized several vehicles without documents, cash and mobile phones.

"We conducted cordon and search operations in the Ganganagar area at 2 am. 78 two-wheelers and 2 three-wheelers without documents, nine mobile phones, Rs 20,000 cash seized," DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya told reporters on Saturday. "14 rowdy sheeters roaming in graveyards, 17 suspect sheeters, 10 people playing cards were taken into custody," the South Zone DCP said. (ANI)

