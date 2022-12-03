Left Menu

Hyderabad University professor arrested for molesting foreign student

According to Police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl student was called to the professor's residence on the pretext of giving her a book where the accused allegedly tried to molest her.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:51 IST
Hyderabad University professor arrested for molesting foreign student
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyberabad Police arrested a professor of the University of Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand. According to Police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl student was called to the professor's residence on the pretext of giving her a book where the accused allegedly tried to molest her.

After the complaint was lodged, Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody. K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur said, "The incident took place yesterday. The victim is a student at HCU. She was taken to the professor's home on the pretext of giving her a book and then there he tried to molest her. She was found crying by her friends and she revealed some facts. We have taken the complaint and the accused in custody. We will take remand of him. The student is a foreigner from Thailand."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022