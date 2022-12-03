International Day of Persons with Disabilities: PM Modi says government focussed on accessibility

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government has taken many initiatives to create opportunities for them to enable them to shine. "On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I laud the fortitude and accomplishments of our Divyang sisters and brothers. Our Government has undertaken numerous initiatives which have created opportunities for persons with disabilities and enabled them to shine," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Our Government is equally focused on accessibility, which is reflected in the flagship programmes and creation of next-gen infra. I would also like to acknowledge all those working at the grassroots to bring a positive difference in the lives of persons with disabilities," said Modi in his tweet. The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. The main programme of the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the UN Headquarters in New York will include the Opening, panel discussions and cultural events. Member States, civil society organizations and the private sector are welcome to organize their own events to celebrate the International Day to raise awareness and promote the rights and perspectives of persons with disabilities around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)