Left Menu

Gangster Goldy Brar will soon be brought back to India: Punjab minister

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of Punjabi singer, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:47 IST
Gangster Goldy Brar will soon be brought back to India: Punjab minister
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday asserted that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar would soon be brought back to India. Mann attended the ongoing Military Literature Festival being held at Chandigarh Lake Club on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, she said, "Soldiers from Punjab have sacrificed their lives for the country. Punjabi soldiers have given a befitting reply to enemies of the country. But nowadays, it has become a practice of the youth here to migrate to foreign countries. The youth should be motivated to join the army for the country. There should be workshops to motivate the youth." Asked about gangster Goldy Brar, the Punjab minister said, "Brar will be brought back to India soon."

Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, sources said.

ANI has learnt from sources that gangster Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada. Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar's movement and the Americans quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately.

Sources told ANI that India has provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities and the gangster will soon be handed over to India. He is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the United States. Goldy Brar had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moose Wala earlier this year.

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, recently announced a reward of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022