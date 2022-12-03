Left Menu

Police arrest man for selling fake gold in Assam

According to police, a team of Kathiatoli Police Patrol Post on Friday launched an operation in the Kathiatoli area and arrested the person who tried to sell the fake gold to a customer.

Fake gold . Image Credit: ANI
Police on Friday arrested a person trying to sell fake gold to a customer in Assam's Nagaon district. The arrested person was identified as Nizamuddin and police recovered one piece of fake gold weighing 400 grams.

According to police, a team of Kathiatoli Police Patrol Post on Friday launched an operation in the Kathiatoli area and arrested the person who tried to sell the fake gold to a customer. Utpal Baishya, a police officer of Kathiatoli Police Patrol Post said that they launched the operation based on secret information and arrested the person on Friday night.

"We have recovered one piece of fake gold weighing about 400 grams. Our investigation is underway," the police officer said. (ANI)

