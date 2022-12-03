Left Menu

Customs seize gold worth Rs 70L as flight diverts due to hydraulic failure

The Customs department arrested Samad, a Malappuram native when the Spicejet flight from Jeddah was diverted to Kochi airport after a hydraulic failure.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 17:08 IST
Customs seize gold worth Rs 70L as flight diverts due to hydraulic failure
Gold seized by Customs department (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs at Kochi airport on Friday caught a person trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 70 lakh inside small packs after a Kozhikode-bound plane was diverted to Kochi following hydraulic failure. Malappuram native, Samad, was arrested when the Spice jet flight from Jeddah was diverted to Kochi airport and Customs seized 1,650 g of gold from him.

When the flight landed in Kochi instead of Kozhikode, the passengers were disembarked and allowed to rest in the security hall. Later, when security checks were carried out to reroute the passengers on a different flight of SpiceJet, Samad showed signs of anxiety.

According to the customs officials, the accused tried to transfer the gold from his waist where it was kept in small black bags of a grown-up-man's palm length, to the luggage. He wanted to use in the washroom, raising suspicion among the CISF personnel who were monitoring the passengers. That's when the customs were informed.

When the customs officials reached and conducted a body search, they found the gold that had been placed in the hand luggage. A case was registered. The Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was diverted to Kochi on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had informed.

"Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight from Jeddah diverted to Kochi due to hydraulic system failure. The flight landed safely with all passengers at Kochi," DGCA said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022