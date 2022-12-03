MP women make manure from household garbage under Swachh Bharat Mission

A group of women are preparing manure from daily household garbage under Swachh Bharat Mission in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. They have been collecting garbage from their houses and other houses in the surrounding area and mixing it with cow dung to make manure for the last seven years. Their group had also been honoured by the central government in New Delhi in 2017. They were felicitated with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

A woman, Sheela Kushwaha said, "We are a group of 10-15 women and we have been doing this work since 2015. We collect household garbage such as vegetable peels, used tea leaves etc. and mix it with cow dung all together for decomposition. After that we used it as manure in our fields and sold it to farmers. There is no need to apply chemical medicines in the field. It is sufficient and gives better yield. We also earn a good profit from it." "Besides, we received some amount from the government in our self-help group and we all invested it in our different works like a few women invested in sewing machines and some in growing vegetables etc. We all earn around Rs 2 lakh a year from this," She added.

On the other hand, the local people said that these women were doing commendable work. They also take manure from these women when needed. (ANI)

