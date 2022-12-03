2000 Kisan Khidmat Centres set up in J&K: official

As many as 2,000 'Kisan Khidmat Centres' have been set up across Jammu and Kashmir to provide all facilities to farmers at their doorsteps, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dullo said on Saturday.

He said the government is supporting farmers, both financially and technically, and should take benefit from it.

"The government has set up 2000 Kisan Kidmat Centre for farmers to provide them all facilities at their doorstep," Dullo said speaking at a 'Kisan Sammelan' organized by J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans here.

The aim of the farmers' summit was to interact with progressive farmers with the officers of agriculture production and Farmers Welfare Department and allied sector with a special focus on the issues of farmers living in the border area of Arnia tehsil, an official spokesman said.

"The issues and demands flagged by the farmer community would be resolved at the earliest," he said, directing the officials to repair tube wells and also install new tube wells in areas where there is the requirement for irrigation of crops.

He asked the farmers to adopt the diversification of crops so that they can earn around the year.

Dullo also visited Border out Post Vikram Trewa and inquired about the cultivation of land near the fencing line on the International Border.

