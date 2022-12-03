Left Menu

SC judge Justice Kohli remarks "strong bar makes a strong judiciary"

Strong bar makes a strong judiciary, Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli on Saturday said while acknowledging the contribution of legal professionals.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli on Saturday said that a "strong bar makes a strong judiciary" as she acknowledges the contribution of legal professionals. Justice Hima Kohli was speaking on the occasion of Lawyers of India Day celebrated by the Bar Association of India.

The Bar Association also felicitated eminent members of the bar and legal academia at New Maharashtra Sadan, KG Marg here. Justice Hima Kohli said the legal profession earns respect for many reasons including preservers for the weaker sections and upholding liberty and freedom.

Justice Kohli says the legal profession has been at the forefront of this country during the British Raj. She also acknowledged legal professionals for their contribution to nurturing democracy in a vibrant way and ensuring that rule of law prevails. Justice Kohli said that almost all members of the drafting committee were from a legal background. She also pointed out that lawyers in parliament have declined from 36 per cent of members in the first Lok Sabha and now, there is only 4 per cent of lawyers in the Lok Sabha.

Justice Kohli says the role of a lawyer cannot be said to be overstated. She also said that the role of a lawyer is multi-dimensional. She also said that the legal profession is described as a royal profession, which plays a vital role. Justice Kohli said that lawyers are fortunate to get deep inside other fields.

Justice Kohli said that the earlier, legal profession was not the first option for youths but now, it has dramatically changed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

