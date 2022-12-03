Karnataka Congress leader VS Ugrappa accuses PM Modi of scrapping scholarship schemes for SC, ST, Minority students

Days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Congress leader V S Ugrappa compared the PM with the demon "Bhasmasur." "A few years ago, when the BJP formed the government here by conducting Operation Lotus, PM Modi destroyed democracy. PM Modi is Bhasmasur as he swallowed his mentor LK Advani for the post," said Congress leader Ugrappa.

Addressing a press conference V S Ugrappa slammed the Modi government for scrapping the scheme to provide scholarships to SC/ST and minority students. "The Modi government at the Center has almost scrapped the scheme that the previous Congress government had made to provide scholarships to SC/ST and minority students," he said.

Lauding the work of the Congress government during the tenure of then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh he said the scholarship used to be 75 per cent and has been reduced during the Modi government. "In the government of Dr Manmohan Singh, the participation of the central government in this scheme used to be 75 per cent and in the Modi government, it has been reduced to just 20 per cent, the scholarship from class 1 to 8 has been abolished. PM Modi has swallowed the future of these poor children," he said.

He further accused the Modi government of messing with the future of poor children. "Modi government has messed with the future of these poor children, that's why I have said earlier that Modi is a modern Bhasmasur, Modi government has made the life of those children who are the future of India dark," said V S Ugrappa.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said only the corrupt and anti-nationals see the PM as "Bhasmasura", but for the people of the country Modi is "Lord Narayana". Addressing reporters here, the BJP leader said, "PM Modi is against the corrupt and anti-nationals so for them he's 'Bhasmasura' but for countrymen, he's like Lord Narayana. PM Modi is in power to 'bhasma' (burn and turn to ashes) the corrupt." (ANI)

