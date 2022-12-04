Left Menu

"Nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment...", Rajnath Singh's greetings on Navy Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended greetings on Navy Day, saying the nation is proud of the Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 10:37 IST
"Nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment...", Rajnath Singh's greetings on Navy Day
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended greetings on Navy Day, saying the nation is proud of the Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism. "Greetings to all @IndianNavy personnel on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

He also shared a video from the Indian Navy with the tweet showcasing the combat-ready capability of the Navy. Every year, India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

This year, as India ushers in the 'Amrit Kaal' with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India's combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 04, 2022. The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Navy Day celebrations program organised by Eastern Naval Command on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, the official said. This would be her first visit to the State after assuming office as the President of India in July this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022