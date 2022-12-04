Assam Rifles recovers huge amount of foreign currency, warlike stores from Mizoram's Siaha district

The troops of Assam Rifles recovered a huge amount of foreign currency and apprehended two persons in Mizoram's Siaha district. The Lunglei Battalion under the aegis of the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered a huge amount of foreign currency on Saturday.

The PRO of IG of Assam Rifles (East) said that the operation was carried out near the Zawngling area, Block Tuipang of Siaha district based on specific information. "The team had specific information about the movement of a vehicle on the Saiha -Tuipang- Zawngling- Chankang road axis. The Assam Rifles team established a Vehicle Check Post which intercepted the vehicle.

"During the search operation, a huge amount of Myanmar and Indian currency was recovered. Two persons were also apprehended," the PRO of IG of Assam Rifles (East) said. The Myanmar currency recovered was 73,43,700 Kyat (which is equivalent to Rs 2,84,568.72) while the Indian currency was Rs 2,33,910.

The persons apprehended and recoveries made were all handed over to the Customs Department, Lunglei. On the other hand, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Saturday recovered a huge cache of war-like stores and detained four Myanmar nationals near Block Tuipang in Siaha district.

The Assam Rifles personnel recovered one .22 rifle, one NX 200 Antenna (Perihole), 60 rounds of .22 ammunition, three boxes of .177 pellets, 500 ammunition of 12 gauge (70mm) cartridge, 22.42 kg gun powder, three Kenbo bikes and other tactical stores like tactical vests, gloves, combat uniform, boots. (ANI)

