Left Menu

Expect drop in temperature across MP soon: State Met Dept

Severe cold conditions prevails in parts of MP including Umaria, Raisen, Nowgong, and Khajuraho for the last three days, with minimum temperatures dipping to single digits.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 10:51 IST
Expect drop in temperature across MP soon: State Met Dept
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several districts of Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a cold spell, and the weather office has forecast a further drop in temperature over the next two-three days again. The State Meteorological Department has predicted that temperature in various regions of the state will dip further.

Ashraf Hussain, a weather scientist with the department, told ANI, "The temperatures in several parts of Madhya Pradesh are going to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in coming days." He said that the maximum temperatures in the state, which currently range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, will also drop to 26-28 degrees Celsius.

Severe cold conditions have prevailed in parts of MP including Umaria, Raisen, Nowgong, and Khajuraho over the last three days, with minimum temperatures in parts of these districts going down to single digits. Officials said that cold wind from the North will increase after December 5, and it will lead to a drop in temperature in the next three days.

"Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions will likely witness the maximum drop. The minimum temperatures would go down to 8 to 6 degrees Celsius," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022