Russia will not export oil subject to Western price cap - Novak says

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 18:58 IST
Russia will not export oil that is subject a Western-imposed price cap even if Moscow has to accept a drop in oil production, President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said on Sunday.

"We are working on mechanisms to prohibit the use of a price cap instrument, regardless of what level is set, because such interference could further destabilise the market," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. Russia will not operate under a price cap, even if Moscow has to cut production, Novak said.

On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

