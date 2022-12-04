Left Menu

Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi pledges to reform currency market, subsidies

The anti-establishment candidate for Nigeria's presidency will reform its system of costly subsidies and unify the local naira currency's multiple exchange rates if elected in February, his manifesto released on Sunday showed. Nigeria operates multiple exchange rates that allow some companies to get dollars cheaply while the majority of forex buyers pay higher rates on the black market, and the government spends billions of dollars a year on petrol subsidies.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 04-12-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 21:30 IST
Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi pledges to reform currency market, subsidies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The anti-establishment candidate for Nigeria's presidency will reform its system of costly subsidies and unify the local naira currency's multiple exchange rates if elected in February, his manifesto released on Sunday showed.

Nigeria operates multiple exchange rates that allow some companies to get dollars cheaply while the majority of forex buyers pay higher rates on the black market, and the government spends billions of dollars a year on petrol subsidies. Labour Party candidate Peter Obi said he would "demand the transparent liberalization of the foreign exchange market" if elected on Feb 25.

He would dismantle a multiple-rate naira regime that "effectively subsidises a few privileged persons, whilst depriving government of badly needed revenues," his manifesto said, adding that "unaffordable subsidies" would also be recalibrated for the benefit of poorer citizens. The manifesto, which made no specific mention of fuel subsidies, said Obi would aim to gradually wean the economy off its reliance on oil by ramping up agriculture output and exports and transitioning to clean energy, while the electricity grid's capacity would be doubled to 25,000 MW within two years.

Many of Obi's backers were prominent in protests against police brutality in 2020 that ended with security forces opening fire on unarmed civilians. He is also popular among younger voters. While political analysts do not expect the 61-year-old to win the election, they say he may garner enough support from voters disenchanted by the mainstream ruling All Progressives Congress party (APC) and opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) to find a role as kingmaker.

APC candidate Bola Tinubu and his PDP rival Atiku Abubakar are both septuagenarian political veterans with significant power bases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022