Assam: Three members of robbery gang nabbed in Nagaon, gun and cash seized

The Assam Police on Sunday arrested three members of a robbery gang and seized a gun and over Rs 1 lakh in cash from them. The robbers were identified as Ainuddin, Tura Ali and Mafizul Islam.

The police, in a statement, informed that they recovered one handmade gun and Rs 1.40 lakh in cash from the accused. Manoj Rajbangshi, the officer-in-charge of Nagaon Sadar police station, informed on Sunday that the arrested persons were involved in a robbery incident at Nagaon.

"So far, we have arrested three persons. The search operation is underway to nab the others in the gang as well," an officer from the Nagaon Sadar police station said. In a similar arrest on November 29, Assam Police personnel had arrested two robbers in Nagaon district and seized an illegal weapon from their possession.

The duo, identified as Zaheer Hasan and Jamal Uddin, were arrested from the Gunamari Fultoli area of Nagaon, police said, adding that they also recovered one 6.35mm pistol with two bullets from them. (ANI)

