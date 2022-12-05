Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Customs seize gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

The Mumbai Airport Customs seized a total of 4712 grams of gold worth Rs 2.5 cr and arrested three people in two different cases, said a senior Customs official on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 09:57 IST
Gold seized by Mumbai Airport Customs. Image Credit: ANI
In the first case, the Customs department seized 1872 grams of gold hidden in specially designed undergarments and in another one, 2840 grams of gold hidden in the toilet of the flight were recovered during the search.

A total of 3 accused have been arrested in this gold smuggling case and further investigation is underway, the official further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

