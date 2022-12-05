Left Menu

"Join CFI" graffiti seen on walls in Shivamogga, case registered

A suo motu case was registered on Sunday after wall writings (graffiti) of "Join CFI" (Campus Front of India), a subsidiary student wing of the banned organization PFI were seen in several parts of Shiralakoppa town.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 10:44 IST
Graffiti being removed at Shivamogga.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suo motu case was registered in Karnataka after wall writings (graffiti) of "Join CFI" (Campus Front of India), a subsidiary student wing of banned organization PFI were seen in several parts of Shiralakoppa town of Shivamogga district. According to Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar, the case was registered on Sunday at Shiralakoppa Police Station of Shikaripura Taluk after the "Join CFI" graffiti was found in at least nine places in the town. Search for the accused is underway.

On November 28, the graffiti were seen during police patrol and was immediately removed. The Superintendent of Police says that "Join PFI" paintings are most likely to have been painted before the formal ban of PFI (Popular Front of India).

Recently at the Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, some walls of the School of International Studies (SIS) had been defaced with "anti-brahmin" slogans. The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) on Friday condemned the defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in the SIS and urged the administration to take strict action against the miscreants.

The JNUSU said in a statement that it condemns any such acts that purposefully attack any community to encourage any form of disharmony or disturbance of the peaceful environment of the campus. However, it added that political art and wall postering are an "integral part of the political culture" of the university.

