Delhi: PM Modi, Nadda attend opening session of two-day national office bearers' meeting at BJP headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and other leaders attended the opening session of the two-day national office bearers' meeting of the BJP at party headquarters in the national capital on Monday. The Prime Minister arrived in the national capital after casting his vote in the Assembly elections of Gujarat and was welcomed by the party president.

The meeting is to deliberate on the strategy for the 2024 General elections. Those in the know of the matter have said that Nadda will preside over this two-day meeting, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to address the concluding session virtually on Tuesday.

According to the party sources, the meeting has been called to discuss the strategy and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2023 assembly elections in several states. Besides, the national office bearers of the party, in-charge and co-in-charge of all the states, state presidents and organization general secretaries of all states have also been called for the meeting.

A senior BJP leader said "in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections, in the two-day meeting, information about the government's achievements and strengthening the organization will be shared. The functioning of the organization will also be reviewed in the meeting." Considering India's G-20 presidency a major achievement, the party will also outline programmes linked with it to apprise the people about the country's growing global influence under the leadership of PM Modi, he said further. (ANI)

