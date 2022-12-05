Left Menu

Section of NH-69 between Obedullaganj to Itarsi upgraded in Madhya Pradesh

Shri Gadkari informed the stretch connects the capital city of Madhya Pradesh with Narmadapuram and Itarsi.

Section of NH-69 between Obedullaganj to Itarsi upgraded in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said in a series of tweets that stretch between Obedullaganj to Itarsi, a section of NH-69 has been constructed and upgraded under NHDP Phase-3 in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The investment in this 46 km National Highway project is worth Rs. 600 Crores, he said.

Shri Gadkari informed the stretch connects the capital city of Madhya Pradesh with Narmadapuram and Itarsi. He said this project is also helpful for passengers to reach Bhopal faster by reducing travel time.

(With Inputs from PIB)

