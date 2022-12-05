Section of NH-69 between Obedullaganj to Itarsi upgraded in Madhya Pradesh
Shri Gadkari informed the stretch connects the capital city of Madhya Pradesh with Narmadapuram and Itarsi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said in a series of tweets that stretch between Obedullaganj to Itarsi, a section of NH-69 has been constructed and upgraded under NHDP Phase-3 in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The investment in this 46 km National Highway project is worth Rs. 600 Crores, he said.
Shri Gadkari informed the stretch connects the capital city of Madhya Pradesh with Narmadapuram and Itarsi. He said this project is also helpful for passengers to reach Bhopal faster by reducing travel time.
(With Inputs from PIB)
