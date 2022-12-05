Left Menu

Atul B Patil to hold additional charge of NFL CMD for another 3 months

State-owned National Fertilisers Ltd NFL on Monday said that tenure of Atul B Patil, who is holding additional charge of post of chairman and managing director, has been extended for three months.In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the tenure of Atul B.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:48 IST
Atul B Patil to hold additional charge of NFL CMD for another 3 months
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) on Monday said that tenure of Atul B Patil, who is holding additional charge of post of chairman and managing director, has been extended for three months.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the ''tenure of Atul B. Patil, Director (Marketing), NFL for holding additional charge of the post of CMD, NFL is extended for a period of another 3 months with effect from December 1, 2022 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent for the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest''. NFL has five gas based ammonia-urea plants-- Nangal and Bathinda plants in Punjab, Panipat plant in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur at District Guna, in Madhya Pradesh.

* * * * * * Easy Trip Planners to partner with GO FIRST airlines * Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday said it has partnered with GO FIRST airlines to sell, promote and market tickets of the carrier and other services to passengers in Saudi Arabia. The partnership is effective from this month, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

The three-year exclusive partnership deal provides an opportunity for both brands to expand and bolster their service range in Saudi Arabia, it added. ''Saudi Arabia is a key market for us as we continue to expand internationally... we are positive that this association will ease and enhance the travel experience of people travelling for work as well as leisure,'' GO FIRST Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022