Maharashtra: Police arrests 5 in Palghar thief thrashing viral video incident

The Maharashtra Police arrested five people for brutally thrashing a third in the Pelhar region of Maharashtra's Nalasopara.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:07 IST
A screen grab from the video (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Police arrested five people for brutally thrashing a thief in the Pelhar region of Maharashtra's Nalasopara. According to the local police, the case dates around December 1, which came to light after a purported video of people allegedly beating the thief started making rounds on the Internet.

Meanwhile, the police have also registered a case against the victim on the theft charges. "A thief was severely injured after people thrashed him in the Pelhar area of Nalasopara in Palghar, four days ago, the video is now viral over the Internet. A case has been registered against the victim on the theft charges, and five other people were also arrested for beating the thief," the police said.

The investigation into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

