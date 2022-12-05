Left Menu

RWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom

Uniper, which has incurred losses of around 11.6 billion euros to date by replacing Russian supplies that stopped since the end of August, has an exposure of 200 TWh. ($1 = 0.9466 euros) (Writing by Miranda Murray and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Rachel More and Susan Fenton)

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:02 IST
RWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom

German energy firm RWE has initiated arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom over missing gas deliveries, a spokesperson for RWE said, without providing further details.

The move, first reported by Handelsblatt newspaper, comes after German utility Uniper last week launched an arbitration process in the hope of securing billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom over undelivered gas volumes. RWE's exposure to Russian gas supplies has been fairly low in comparison, covering 15 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2023, which has been reduced to 4 TWh since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

"In the event of a full cut of supply, we calculate that the replacement of the remaining 4 TWh could cost at least an additional 400 million euros ($422 million)," Stifel Research analyst Martin Tessier wrote in June. Uniper, which has incurred losses of around 11.6 billion euros to date by replacing Russian supplies that stopped since the end of August, has an exposure of 200 TWh. ($1 = 0.9466 euros) (Writing by Miranda Murray and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Rachel More and Susan Fenton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022