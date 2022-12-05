Left Menu

SC to hear plea seeking debarment of convicted MPs, MLAs for life tomorrow

Supreme Court to tomorrow hear plea seeking to debar convicted MPs and MLAs from contesting elections for life.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:50 IST
SC to hear plea seeking debarment of convicted MPs, MLAs for life tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court to hear plea on Tuesday seeking to debar convicted MPs and MLAs from contesting elections for life.

The apex court will also hear a plea to declare all national and regional political parties "public authorities" to bring them under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Both pleas will be heard tomorrow. (ANI)

Also Read: Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022