Soccer-Brazil v South Korea teams
Following are the teams for Monday's World Cup last-16 match between Brazil and South Korea.
Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.
South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (captain), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.
